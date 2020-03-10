TDP, Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP

Ahead of local body polls, a few opposition leaders, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena, joined the YSR Congress Party on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed former MLA Kadiri Babu Rao into party fold by presenting him party scarf. Former Tribal Welfare Minister P. Balaraju, his daughter Darshini, a doctor by profession, former MLAs Tynala Vijay Kumar and Ch. Venkataramaiah joined the YSRCP in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Babu Rao alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was adept in deceiving the leaders who reposed faith in him. Mr. Naidu forced him to contest from Darsi in the 2019 elections.

The former Chief Minister did not consider the advice from Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna that the idea was not correct. In comparison, Mr. Jagan would not go back on his word, he said.

Mr. Balaraju said the decision to make Vizag the Executive Capital and welfare measures being implemented by Mr. Jagan were the reasons behind his decision to join the YSRCP.

‘Homecoming’

Mr. Vijay Kumar, who had a brief stint in the TDP after quitting the YSRCP, said it was ‘homecoming’ for him. He said YSRCP was always dear to him and he was very much impressed with the way Mr. Jagan was implementing his promises for the welfare of various sections of society.

While Mr. Balaraju had resigned from the Jana Sena some time ago after severing ties with the Congress, Mr. Vijay Kumar had defected to the TDP just before the general elections. Mr. Venkataramiah had contested on Jana Sena ticket from Pendurthy after winning from Gajuwaka on Praja Rajyam ticket, which later merged with the Congress.

Badminton player Ch. Ushasri, who participated in several national and international events, joined the YSRCP in Visakhapatanam.

Earlier, she forayed into politics by joining the Jana Sena Party, in which she worked as campaign and publicity committee chairperson.

After joining the party, she said she was very much impressed with the style of functioning of the Chief Minister .

Meanwhile, the TDP Pulivendula constituency in-charge Singareddy Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy, popularly known as SV Satish Reddy announced to desert the party.

Mr. Satish Reddy unsuccessfully contested against the YSR family every time and became the face of the TDP in this constituency.

He was compensated with some post or the other when the TDP came to power.

In 2014, he was rewarded with the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council.