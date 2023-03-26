ADVERTISEMENT

TDP is unstoppable, says Naidu; Mahanadu in May in Hyderabad 

March 26, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Party is planning a series of programmes to celebrate MLC victory and take up people’s issues

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gearing up to organise from March 28 a series of programmes to “take forward the spirit and enthusiasm apparently generated following the winning of an MLC seat under MLA quota. The party will organise victory celebrations and follow it up with agitations on people’s issues. It plans to integrate these activities with party programmes so as to prepare the cadres for the general elections.

The TDP activities will start with a Polit Bureau meeting slated to be held at Hyderabad on March 28. Party National President N. Chandrababu Naidu is organising the meeting in Telangana after a long gap. The TDP has also decided to organise its two-day annual conclave Mahanadu at Hyderabad in May, which will discuss the political developments and public issues in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and pass resolutions accordingly. 

Mr. Naidu is contemplating organising the 42nd foundation day in a grand manner and will meet party leaders in this regard at Hyderabad on March 29. Leaders in charge of constituencies, MPs, MLAs, Polit Bureau members, cluster incharges, and State committee leaders from Andhra Pradesh will attend the meeting.

The Mahanadu will be organised at the Exhibition grounds at Nampalli.

The TDP has decided to organise zonal meetings at Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Kadapa in the first week of April. Thereafter, the TDP leaders, including Mr. Naidu, will go into the public. 

“The TDP is unstoppable now,” said Mr. Naidu referring to the MLC win. Taking it forward, the party activities and programmes would be chalked out. The road map for the party programmes would ensure that the party president to a village-level leader would work at grassroot level, he said.

