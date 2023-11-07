HamberMenu
TDP is enacting drama over arrest of Naidu, says Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister

The fact is that the TDP, while in power, had murdered democracy, says Jogi Ramesh

November 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
The TDP leaders talking about constitutional values and democracy is like devils reciting Vedas, says Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh.

The TDP leaders talking about constitutional values and democracy is like devils reciting Vedas, says Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh. | Photo Credit: File photo

Making light of the submission of a memorandum by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said that the TDP leaders are enacting a drama.

“The TDP leaders are enacting a comedy-drama that their party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is innocent and he has been falsely implicated in cases. The fact is that the TDP, while in power, had murdered democracy. Now, they (TDP leaders) are talking about constitutional values and democracy. It is like devils reciting Vedas,” Mr. Ramesh told the media at the YSRCP party office at Tadepalli on November 7 (Tuesday).

He said that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh should recollect the “tainted history” of how Mr. Naidu “snatched the power by backstabbing” TDP founder president N.T. Rama Rao. 

“Mr. Naidu has never upheld constitutional values. He had resorted to horse trading and ensured that 23 MLAs who won the election on the YSRCP ticket switched their loyalties to the TDP between 2014 and 2019.  Mr. Lokesh finds it silly that his father was arrested on grounds that ₹27 crore was siphoned off. It amounts to corruption even if it is a rupee. There is evidence that the plans were hatched to swindle ₹3,700 crore in the skill development scam,” the Minister said.

He said that Mr. Naidu got bail on medical grounds, not on the merits of the case.

“Mr. Naidu has always been a leader of a community, but not of the State. He has always strived for the development of people from his community. He is speaking about democracy and morals after losing power. The TDP will vanish from the State after the 2024 elections,” he added.

