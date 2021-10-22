‘TDP is conspiring to destabilise YSRCP govt.’

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy addressing YSRCP activists at the ‘Janaagraha Deeksha’ in Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE

22 October 2021 00:43 IST

The protest launched by Naidu is a farce, says Balineni

Accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of trying create a law and order problem in the State, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday pressed for the intervention by the Centre.

Participating in the ‘Janaagraha Deeksha’ launched by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at the Church Centre, the Minister said the leaders of the other opposition parties including the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must see through the TDP’s ‘game plan’ to further its political interests.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is time the leaders cutting across the party-lines came out openly against the obscene language the TDP leader K. Pattabhiram used against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. There should be a decency and decorum in public life,” said Mr. Srinivasa Reddy.

He said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan must realise that people would not accept his ‘blind support’ to the TDP.

“The BJP leaders should break their silence on the issue,” he said while making a mention of the TDP’s move to approach New Delhi to press for the dismissal of the YSRCP government on the pretext of deterioration in the law and order situation in the State.

He reminded the BJP that it was the TDP activists who were allegedly involved the violent protest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tirupati in the past.

“The YSRCP leaders and activists are exercising utmost restraint, despite the provocation by the TDP, which is frustrated over the growing popularity of the Chief Minister. The admirers of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are upset with the unparliamentary language used by the TDP leaders and they can not be expected to remain silent for ever,” he said

Accusing the TDP of whipping up communal passions in the State and pitting one caste group against another for political mileage, the Minister said, “those behind the burning of chariot (Annavaram temnple) then were behind the protests now.”

Dubbing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s protest as a ‘farce’, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the former Chief Minister and his son N. Lokesh were no match to the calibre of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had single-handedly brought the fledgling YSRCP to power in the State.