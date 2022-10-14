TDP is a political outfit with national outlook, says Chandrababu Naidu

After administering oath to the Legal Cell of the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP created many histories in national politics ever since it was formed.

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 14, 2022 16:27 IST

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After maintaining a stoic silence over the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the recent past, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president  N. Chandrababu Naidu, on October 14, said the TDP is a political party with “a national outlook”. 

After administering oath to the Legal Cell of the TDP, Mr. Naidu said the TDP created many histories in national politics ever since it was formed. “The TDP is the only regional outfit that had once played the major role of Opposition party status in Parliament and was a partner in bringing in several reforms in the country,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s comments assume significance in the wake of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief KCR’s ongoing tour in Delhi and  grandiose plans to conduct a meeting there in November to launch the BRS.

Support our reporting.
Observing that the Legal Cell plays a crucial role in the functioning of the party, Mr. Naidu said advocates played a key role in the struggle for Independence too. Maintaining that it is the TDP which encouraged advocates in politics, he said the party had fielded 125 graduates, 20 doctors, eight engineers besides 47 advocates. Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who earlier worked for the Legal Cell of the TDP is now elevated as the member of the Rajya Sabha, he said.

Stating that false cases were being slapped for forwarding social media posts on gold smuggling, he said: whether there are no fundamental rights in the State. Why the TDP Media Coordinator, Darapaneni Narendra has been arrested. He was subjected to torture in coustody.

