‘TDP instigating farmers to declare crop holiday’

Viswaroop promises to address crop inundation in Konaseema

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Tuesday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leaders were instigating the Konaseema farmers to declare a crop holiday in kharif.

A few weeks ago, the farmers in Inapuram and Mummidivaram mandals reportedly declared a crop holiday citing the government’s failure to address the threat of inundation of crops during the Godavari flood.

Accompanied by Mummidivaram MLA P. Sateesh and irrigation officials, Mr. Viswaroop persuaded the farmers in Mummidivaram to withdraw the crop holiday.

“The TDP has been instigating the farmers to declare the crop holiday. We are admitting that there is an immediate need to repair the existing irrigation systems to tackle the threat of inundation of crops,” said Mr. Viswaroop.

He told the farmers that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to release ₹24 crore for the immediate works and ₹300 crore for a permanent solution to the crop submergence problem in the Konaseema region.

Mr. Viswaroop, Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha and irrigation officials inspected the irrigation systems and canals in the Konaseema region.