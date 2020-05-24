Andhra Pradesh

TDP instigating Dalits in Vizag doctor case, alleges Minister

‘I have not been deployed by YSRCP to mollify the anaesthetist’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Sunday denied the TDP charge that he had been asked by the ruling YSRCP to mange and mollify anaesthetist K. Sudhakar, who was allegedly roughed up by the police in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media at Markapur, Dr. Suresh, a Dalit leader from Prakasam district, challenged the TDP to prove the charge.

“I have not contacted either Dr. Sudhakar or his mother. I am ready for anything if the charge is proved,” he said. It was the TDP and its chief N. Chandrababu Naidu who were adept at “managing” things, he added.

Dr. Sudhakar had created nuisance in public and abused persons holding high office, including the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Dr. Suresh alleged.

He accused TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, who had given a ‘Visakhapatnam Chalo call’, to know the line of medical treatment provided to Dr. Sudhakar, instead of instigating Dalits with “ulterior political motives.”

It may be noted that Dr. Sudhakar has been suspended after he alleged that the government was not providing enough PPE kits and N-95 masks to doctors treating COVID-19 patients. Subsequently, a video, purportedly showing a police constable in Visakhapatnam roughing him up, went viral. The High Court later ordered a CBI probe into the case.

