TDP insists on CBI probe into Nandyal suicide case

‘Autopsies were performed in violation of rules’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reiterated its demand that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be ordered into the Nandyal family suicide incident.

Addressing the media on Sunday, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram accused the State government of covering up the post-mortem reports and the local police investigation to save the accused in the case.

“The police authorities rushed through the case by conducting post-mortem in the night in violation of the rules. No prior permission was taken for it. There are no facilities at the Nandyal hospital to conduct the post-mortem during the night. In just three and a half hours, post-mortem was performed to all the four bodies. Usually, it takes three to four hours to perform autopsy of a single body,” said Mr. Pattabhi Ram.

He further said that there were many suspicions over the manner in which the police tried to ‘cover up the suicide case’ . “Only a CBI probe can bring out the facts,” he said.

The TDP leader alleged that the State government had not taken any action to ensure justice to Abdul Salaam’s family so far. “Moreover, the government behaved disrespectfully in conducting the last rites for the deceased. No proper burials were made. Salaam’s family members were humiliated both before and after their death,” he alleged.

‘Police acted late’

On November 3, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said, Salaam’s mother-in-law lodged a missing complaint with the Nandyal police, but the latter didn’t take any action till November 8 when the railway police transferred the case, he said. “The YSRCP leaders and followers of MLA Silpa Kishore Reddy nade arrangements for sureties for securing the bail for the police CI and the head constable who were responsible for the suicides,” alleged Mr. Pattabhi Ram.