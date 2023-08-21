TDP, if voted to power, will ensure welfare of Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh  

August 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh met various sections of the society, especially Backward Classes (BCs) and groups of artisans during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Gannavaram Assembly constituency on August 21 (Monday).

Mr. Lokesh said that the corporations formed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for almost all the BCs were of no avail as those entities were not provided with the funds needed to extend financial assistance to those classes.

The TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, would take the necessary steps to put an end to the suffering of the BCs, he said, while pointing out that several welfare schemes for the BCs were introduced during the tenure of the TDP and the party saw to it that the targeted sections had received the benefits.

Mr. Lokesh also promised what all the TDP could do to improve the livelihood of artisans, a majority of whom were struggling to make their ends meet.

Meanwhile, Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who quit the YSRCP three days ago, joined the TDP in the presence of Mr. Lokesh. He had a discussion on various issues to be sorted out in the constituency in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Venkat Rao vowed to work to strengthen the party and insisted that the people should realise the consequences of voting the YSRCP to power again.