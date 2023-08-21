HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP, if voted to power, will ensure welfare of Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh  

Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who quit the YSRCP recently, joins the Telugu Desam Party

August 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh trying his hand at weaving during the Yuva Galam padayatra at Nidamanur in Krishana district on Monday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh trying his hand at weaving during the Yuva Galam padayatra at Nidamanur in Krishana district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh met various sections of the society, especially Backward Classes (BCs) and groups of artisans during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Gannavaram Assembly constituency on August 21 (Monday). 

Mr. Lokesh said that the corporations formed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for almost all the BCs were of no avail as those entities were not provided with the funds needed to extend financial assistance to those classes.

The TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, would take the necessary steps to put an end to the suffering of the BCs, he said, while pointing out that several welfare schemes for the BCs were introduced during the tenure of the TDP and the party saw to it that the targeted sections had received the benefits. 

Mr. Lokesh also promised what all the TDP could do to improve the livelihood of artisans, a majority of whom were struggling to make their ends meet. 

Meanwhile, Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who quit the YSRCP three days ago, joined the TDP in the presence of Mr. Lokesh. He had a discussion on various issues to be sorted out in the constituency in the run-up to the elections. 

Mr. Venkat Rao vowed to work to strengthen the party and insisted that the people should realise the consequences of voting the YSRCP to power again. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.