ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, if voted to power, will bring in policies for automobile mechanics, says Lokesh

July 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

Soft loans will be provided to mechanics to help them start workshops, apart from training to handle the latest motorcycles and cars including electric vehicles, says TDP national general secretary

S Murali
S. Murali

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with a group of motorcycle mechanics near S.N. Padu in Prakasam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), if voted to power in 2024 elections, will bring in an ‘autombile mechanic-friendly’ policy to help them eke out a living with dignity, its national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.

Interacting with a group of automobile mechanics at a workshop near S.N. Padu during his Yuva Galam padayatra on July 25 (Tuesday), he said soft loan would be provided to mechanics to help them start workshops costing over ₹10 lakh each.

Training would be provided to the workers to handle the latest motorcycles and cars including electric vehicles, Mr. Lokesh said on the 165th day of his walkathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised skill centres in each Assembly constituency as the mechanics numbering over 10 lakh struggled to come to terms with the new generation vehicles. He said that the Chandranna Beema scheme would be revived to provide ₹5 lakh to the family members of accident death victims and ₹2 lakh in case of natural death.

A group health insurance scheme would be introduced as a majority of mechanics were in the unorganised sector after mapping the large number of workshops spread across the State using GPSand issuing of identity cards for all workers, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that he used to visit only public sector Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment during his childhood in Hyderabad, adding that the government-run hospitals in Andhra Pradesh would be strengthened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US