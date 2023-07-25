TDP, if voted to power, will bring in policies for automobile mechanics, says Lokesh

July 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), if voted to power in 2024 elections, will bring in an ‘autombile mechanic-friendly’ policy to help them eke out a living with dignity, its national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.

Interacting with a group of automobile mechanics at a workshop near S.N. Padu during his Yuva Galam padayatra on July 25 (Tuesday), he said soft loan would be provided to mechanics to help them start workshops costing over ₹10 lakh each.

Training would be provided to the workers to handle the latest motorcycles and cars including electric vehicles, Mr. Lokesh said on the 165th day of his walkathon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised skill centres in each Assembly constituency as the mechanics numbering over 10 lakh struggled to come to terms with the new generation vehicles. He said that the Chandranna Beema scheme would be revived to provide ₹5 lakh to the family members of accident death victims and ₹2 lakh in case of natural death.

A group health insurance scheme would be introduced as a majority of mechanics were in the unorganised sector after mapping the large number of workshops spread across the State using GPSand issuing of identity cards for all workers, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that he used to visit only public sector Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment during his childhood in Hyderabad, adding that the government-run hospitals in Andhra Pradesh would be strengthened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.