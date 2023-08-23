TDP, if voted to power in A.P., will introduce a better sand policy and reduce taxes, promises Lokesh

August 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh looted the welfare fund of the construction workers amounting to ₹2,000 crore, and that the much-hyped sand policy has done more harm than good to them.

Addressing a meeting of various trade unions as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency on August 23 (Wednesday), Mr. Lokesh said the construction sector was badly hit by the government’s policies, due to which several builders, agents and workers migrated to Hyderabad in the recent past.

He assured the gathering that various taxes imposed by the YSRCP government would be reduced after the TDP comes to power in 2024, and a better sand policy introduced.

“The TDP is committed to providing maximum benefits and subsidies to sectors that have the potential to generate employment opportunities,” he added, and expressed confidence that the construction industry would regain the past glory during the TDP government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh announced the appointment of Yarlagadda Venkata Rao as the party’s Gannavaram constituency in-charge, giving a strong indication that he would be fielded as TDP candidate in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Venkata Rao had quit the YSRCP four days ago due to serious differences with the party leadership, and wasted no time in joining the TDP during Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra on August 21.

While thanking TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh for giving him the opportunity to serve the party, Mr. Venkata Rao called upon the cadres to work together for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

