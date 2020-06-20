TDP hoodwinked weavers: Minister

CHITTOOR

20 June 2020 22:57 IST

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme was a boon to the weavers, and that it would also pave the way for providing succour to the migrant workers at the looms.

The Minister was speaking after disbursing cheques to the beneficiaries under the scheme at a programme in Tirupati.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the scheme would help the weavers overcome their financial difficulties and develop their looms further.

In this context, he appealed to those who had migrated to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to return to the State, particularly in the weavers’ belt of Chittoor, and seek work in the looms.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the Nethanna Nestham scheme would be a continuous process. He said the TDP government had hoodwinked the weavers by giving them benefits only during the election year.