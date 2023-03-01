TDP hoodwinked farmers during its tenure, says Agriculture Minister

March 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Taking strong exception to the comments made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the implementation of the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan in Andhra Pradesh, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the main Opposition party had hoodwinked the farming community during its tenure.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had reneged on his promise of waiving off loans availed by the farmers. Mr. Naidu had never revealed that the waiver would be based on the scale of finance until he came to power. The Kotaiah Committee was constituted to deny the benefits to the farmers,” said Mr. Govardhan Reddy told the media at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on March 1 (Wednesday).

Drawing a comparison between the TDP and YSRCP tenures, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to extend financial assistance of ₹12,500 under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, but the government was paying ₹13,500.

The government has been implementing YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme since October 15, 2019 without hitch. The government has extended benefits worth ₹27,062 crore under the scheme till date. In addition to this, ₹1,912 crore has been provided to the farmers who have suffered crop losses due to Cyclone Mandous as input subsidy, the Minister added.

“The government has released water for irrigation in time and the farmers reaped bumper harvests,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled most of the promises he had made to the people in the run-up to the 2019 elections, the Minister said.

Referring to Kuppam Assembly constituency, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that the TDP had lost in Kuppam municipality.

“The TDP has a history of contesting elections with an alliance with other political parties. Mr. Naidu’s inability to contest alone is an indication of his failure. In 2019, no party had shown interest in forging electoral alliance with the TDP,” he pointed out.