TDP holds protest in Vizianagaram over ‘recycling’ of PDS rice

Police prevent protesters from entering Tahsildar office

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 01, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders staging a protest near the Tahsildar office in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party’s city president Karrotu Narasinga Rao and Vizianagaram mandal president Boddala Narasinga Rao on Thursday alleged that the State government was recycling rice meant for public distribution system and selling in abroad and other States.

Along with party district general secretary I.V.P. Raju, they staged a protest at the Tahsildar’s office, seeking immediate Central probe over the large-scale corruption.

The police personnel arranged heavy security at the office, preventing their entry. There was a heated argument between the TDP leaders and police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a TDP delegation submitted a memorandum to the officials who came near the entrance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TDP senior leaders Mylapalli Pydiraju, Chigurpati Kutumba Rao, Nadipilli Ravikumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app