TDP holds protest in Vizianagaram over ‘recycling’ of PDS rice

Police prevent protesters from entering Tahsildar office

TDP leaders staging a protest near the Tahsildar office in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party’s city president Karrotu Narasinga Rao and Vizianagaram mandal president Boddala Narasinga Rao on Thursday alleged that the State government was recycling rice meant for public distribution system and selling in abroad and other States.

Along with party district general secretary I.V.P. Raju, they staged a protest at the Tahsildar’s office, seeking immediate Central probe over the large-scale corruption.

The police personnel arranged heavy security at the office, preventing their entry. There was a heated argument between the TDP leaders and police personnel.

Later, a TDP delegation submitted a memorandum to the officials who came near the entrance.

TDP senior leaders Mylapalli Pydiraju, Chigurpati Kutumba Rao, Nadipilli Ravikumar and others were present.