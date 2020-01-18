Andhra Pradesh

TDP holds protest in Palasa backing Amaravati farmers

The Telugu Desam Party organised a massive agitation in Palasa of Srikakulam district extending support to the farmers of the Amaravati region.

TDP district president Gowthu Sirisha, Palasa TDP in charge Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary and others raised slogans in favour of ‘One State - One Capital’. After garlanding a statue of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao on his death anniversary, the leaders said that there was no use in decentralisation of administration.

“People of backward areas would get benefits only when the government develops the region. People of Srikakulam need more industries and funds for irrigation which benefit people of all sections,” said Mr. Chowdary.

“Proximity with the proposed Executive capital at Visakhapatnam will not benefit anyone. Moreover, it leads to further financial burden on the exchequer,” he added.

Earlier, the party organised a blood donation camp.

Former Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Peerukatla Vithal, former Municipal Chairman Vajja Babu Rao and others participated in the programmes.

