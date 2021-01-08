TDP holds novel protest to press for Kodali Nani's resignation

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party women’s wing staged a novel protest by playing cards in full public view here on Friday to press for the resignation of Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for justifying the alleged involvement of his followers running gambling dens in Gudivada.
The activists led by TDP women’s wing State secretary K. Kusumakumari came in a big procession from the party office to the busy NTR Statue Centre on the arterial Kurnool Road shouting slogans against the Minister and demanding that he be dropped from the Cabinet forthwith by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had taken the lead in banning online games.
Then they spread a towel and started playing cards for money to highlight the plight of women in the State as their menfolk lost heavily by visiting gambling dens.
TDP women’s wing Prakasam district secretary Ravula Padmaja asked how could the Minister justify the seizure of huge cash by the task force sleuths by reportedly stating that even if his followers were arrested during raid, they would be produced in court and they would come back after paying fine.
If the government was serious on curbing gambling, the Minister should be immediately sacked, said TDP women’s wing city unit president P. Sunitha while highlighting the menace of real money online card games.
