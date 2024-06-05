TDP hoists flag on Chandragiri fort after three decades

The much sought-after victory came to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Chandragiri constituency after a long gap of three decades. Though TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s native village Naravaripalle falls in this Assembly segment, success remained elusive for the party for a long time. It was way back in 1994 that his younger brother Nara Rammurthy Naidu won from this seat on TDP ticket. In fact, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu himself had won the Chandragiri seat in 1983, but on a Congress ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) defeated first-timer Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) strongman and two-time MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy by a margin of 43,852 votes, making the TDP flag flutter high on Chandragiri fort after three decades.

The TDP found the seat difficult to grab as former Congress Minister Galla Aruna Kumari had won it in 1989, 1999, 2004 and 2009. After the Congress vanished following the State’s bifurcation, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy won the seat twice, denying TDP a chance.

Mr. Nani contested in vain in 2019, but came back with vengeance to win the seat in 2024. The Assembly segment shot to limelight in view of the attack on Mr. Nani’s car near the strongroom, the day after election. The attack by miscreants, in which Mr. Nani suffered injury on his leg and chest, already gave a faint hint about the verdict.

The MLA-elect Mr. Nani, accompanied by his spouse Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, made a thanksgiving visit to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur and offered prayers on Wednesday. Elated younger generation TDP supporters, who had never seen the party MLA from Chandragiri, burst crackers to celebrate the party’s huge victory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.