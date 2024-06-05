GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP hoists flag on Chandragiri fort after three decades

Naidu’s home constituency remained a hard nut to crack for TDP, with his younger brother Nara Rammurthy Naidu being the last candidate to win the Assembly seat on party ticket, way back in 1994

Published - June 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP Chandragiri MLA-elect Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) arriving at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Wednesday.

TDP Chandragiri MLA-elect Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) arriving at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The much sought-after victory came to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Chandragiri constituency after a long gap of three decades. Though TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s native village Naravaripalle falls in this Assembly segment, success remained elusive for the party for a long time. It was way back in 1994 that his younger brother Nara Rammurthy Naidu won from this seat on TDP ticket. In fact, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu himself had won the Chandragiri seat in 1983, but on a Congress ticket.

The party candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) defeated first-timer Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) strongman and two-time MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy by a margin of 43,852 votes, making the TDP flag flutter high on Chandragiri fort after three decades.

The TDP found the seat difficult to grab as former Congress Minister Galla Aruna Kumari had won it in 1989, 1999, 2004 and 2009. After the Congress vanished following the State’s bifurcation, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy won the seat twice, denying TDP a chance.

Mr. Nani contested in vain in 2019, but came back with vengeance to win the seat in 2024. The Assembly segment shot to limelight in view of the attack on Mr. Nani’s car near the strongroom, the day after election. The attack by miscreants, in which Mr. Nani suffered injury on his leg and chest, already gave a faint hint about the verdict.

The MLA-elect Mr. Nani, accompanied by his spouse Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, made a thanksgiving visit to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur and offered prayers on Wednesday. Elated younger generation TDP supporters, who had never seen the party MLA from Chandragiri, burst crackers to celebrate the party’s huge victory.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.