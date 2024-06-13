TDP high command’s decision shocks senior leaders of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) high command’s decision to ‘encourage’ youngsters and first-time MLAs appears to have come as a surprise for senior leaders who strived hard for the revival of the party in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gajapathinagaram MLA Kondapalli Srinivas and Gummadi Sandhyarani of Saluru were accommodated in the Cabinet from the united Vizianagaram district, while Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was the only leader taken into the Ministry from Srikakulam district.

According to sources, among the senior leaders who anticipated their elevation include former Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, who defeated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Botcha Satyanarayana. Mr. Venkata Rao, who has been with the party since its inception, has previously worked as a Home Minister in N.T. Rama Rao’s Cabinet and was the Minister for Energy during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s previous tenure (2014-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, who won from Rajam, has previously worked as the Minister for Health when he was with the Congress Party. He came to limelight after making the arrangements for Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in north Andhra’s in December, 2022, that caught the attention of the State with its massive success. Mr. Murali’s name appeared in the fist list of candidates also, but he could not get a berth in the Cabinet, causing despondency among his followers.

Three-time MLA of S. Kota Kolla Lalitha Kumari could not be accommodated, although she is the most senior women TDP leader from north Andhra region. Former whip and president of TDP-Srikakulam Parliamentary wing Kuna Ravikumar, who defeated former Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, was also not given a spot in the new Cabinet, although he was said to be the instrumental for the revival of the party between 2014 and 2019.

Three-time MLA of Ichchapuram Bendalam Ashok also could not be accommodated. Both leaders belonged to Kalinga community, which has a sizeable population in Srikakulam district. According to sources, Kalinga community leaders reportedly are planning to hold a meeting in few days in Srikakulam on this issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.