TDP has no right to speak about cooperatives: MLA

He brushes aside allegations on handing over Sangam Dairy to Amul

YSRCP MLA from Ponnur K. Rosaiah has brushed aside the allegations of the TDP on handing over Sangam Dairy to Amul.

The TDP leaders had no moral right to speak about cooperatives as they were ruined only during the TDP term, Mr. Rosaiah told the media here on Wednesday.

Mr. Rosaiah said, “It was the TDP leaders who had robbed the dairy farmers by debilitating the cooperative dairies. They are accusing the government of being vindictive when action is being taken against those who committed irregularities.”

Dhulipalla case

The ACB officials had conducted raids and arrested TDP leader and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra on charges of corruption and diversion of funds to the DVC Trust for personal use, the MLA said.

Although Sangam Dairy had been established as a cooperative society, Mr. Narendra had become chairman of the trust and maintained it as his own firm.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had destroyed the cooperative dairies and shutdown the Chittoor Dairy during her term only to safeguard the interests of his family-owned Heritage Group, the MLA alleged.

The TDP leaders had lost the right to speak on farmers’ welfare too, as they failed to implement the loan waiver scheme when their government was in power.

As part of fulfilling his promise of increasing the incomes of the dairy farmers during his padayatra in the run-up to the elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy signed an MoU with Amul, which was already paying the farmers more than the other dairies.