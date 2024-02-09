TDP has a history of making alliances with parties having different ideologies, says Buggana

February 09, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has allied with almost all political parties with different ideologies except the YSR Congress Party, says Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the A.P. Skill Development Corporation’s conclave organised here on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, “The ideologies of the BJP, the Left parties and the Congress are different. The Jana Sena Party’s ideology is unclear. But the TDP has managed to ally with all these parties.”

“The YSRCP has not such history. Our ideology is based on the wishes of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, which is to care of the common man, women empowerment, employment and welfare of farmers. That’s it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss several issues pertaining to the State, including the promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. With the support of the Centre, we will go forward on key projects such as Polavaram, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.