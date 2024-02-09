TDP has a history of making alliances with parties having different ideologies, says Buggana

February 09, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has allied with almost all political parties with different ideologies except the YSR Congress Party, says Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the A.P. Skill Development Corporation’s conclave organised here on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, “The ideologies of the BJP, the Left parties and the Congress are different. The Jana Sena Party’s ideology is unclear. But the TDP has managed to ally with all these parties.”

“The YSRCP has not such history. Our ideology is based on the wishes of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, which is to care of the common man, women empowerment, employment and welfare of farmers. That’s it,” he said.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss several issues pertaining to the State, including the promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. With the support of the Centre, we will go forward on key projects such as Polavaram, he added.