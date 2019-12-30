TDP Guntur West MLA meets Jagan

Telugu Desam Party MLA representing Guntur West Assembly Constituency Maddali Giridhara Rao on Monday met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Mr. Rao chose to meet Mr. Jagan on the day when TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Guntur to meet farmers from Amaravati, who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting government officials and mediapersons.

“I met the Chief Minister to take up the issue of development of my constituency. A sum of ₹25 crore is needed to complete development works, and the amount is struck in Comprehensive Finance Management System (CFMS). Moreover, Mr. Jagan is implementing welfare schemes for the needy,” said Mr. Rao.

Mr. Giridhara Rao won over his nearest rival of the YSRCP Ch. Yesuratnam bu over 4,000 votes majority. A cotton trader by profession, Mr. Rao was given the TDP seat in 2014, where he had lost to Md. Mustafa from Guntur East. In 2019, Mr. Rao was fielded from the Guntur West Assembly segment, where he won.