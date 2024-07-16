GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP govt. is harassing IPS officer Sunil Kumar, allege Dalit outfits

Srinu said that the government was targeting him as he had discharged his duties sincerely as head of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 10:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Ambedkar India Mission’s State vice-president Taekwondo Srinu, Srikakulam District Dalit Joint Action Committee chairperson Kantha Venu and All India Dalit Rights Forum Srikakulam district president Yejjala Gurumurthy on Tuesday alleged that the TDP government was harassing IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar by denying him posting and implicating him in false cases.

In a press release, Mr. Srinu said that the government was targeting him as he had discharged his duties sincerely as head of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) chief under the previous government.

Mr. Venu said that the government would earn the wrath of the SC community “if sincere Dalit officers were harassed in this manner”. Mr. Gurumurthy said that the morale of Dalit officers was being affected by such acts of the government.

