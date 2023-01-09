TDP govt. first started many welfare schemes in State to improve the lot of Telugu people, says Naidu

January 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the TDP was the first to introduce welfare schemes in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Naidu recollected that the TDP completed 40 years of existence and continued to remain in the hearts of the people. It was a historic day for the Telugu people across the globe when TDP founder president the late N.T. Rama Rao formed the first government of the TDP in the State. Rama Rao brought revolutionary changes in the lives of the Telugus. He introduced welfare schemes like ₹2-a-kg rice scheme, Single Window system, rights for women in property, pucca houses for the poor and old-age pensions besides distribution of janata clothes and had done away with the patel-patwari system, Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP established educational institutions for women such as Padmavathi University and created reservation for women in education and employment. The Backward Classes (BCs), who formed 50% of the population, could progress in politics only with the encouragement given by the TDP. Even a separate quota was extended to BCs in the administration and local bodies only by the TDP. The quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) was increased and a separate welfare corporation for minorities was created by the TDP to ensure that they progressed well both economically and socially, he said.

During the TDP rule, top priority was given to irrigation projects, bringing investments to the State, providing employment, subsidies to farmers, minimum support price for farm products and Dwcra groups only to see to it that the living standards of the Telugus improved, he stated. “It is only the TDP that always thinks about the future of the State and realised the dreams of the people,” Mr Naidu said and called upon the people to help it continue the journey by recalling the facts.