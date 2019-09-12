TDP government did not raise funds for Amaravati projects: Minister

The TDP government had entered into agreements on various Amaravati projects and even invited tenders at at estimated cost of ₹36,000 crore in December 2018, but did not raise funds from banks or other institutions for executing them, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said on Thursday.

To overcome the problem, the government had to cancel the tenders in respect of works that had not commenced. It was also getting the ongoing projects examined with the objective to save people’s money and initiate action against those responsible for the irregularities, the Minister said.

Responding to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s observation in an interview to a newspaper in Singapore that the government had no money to construct Amaravati, Mr. Satyanarayana said it was true that there was a fund crunch, and the way out was being explored. “It does not mean that the whole project will be shelved,” he made it clear.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Mr. Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was looking into every aspect of the implementation of projects, and was determined to rectify the lapses that cost the exchequer dear.

The TDP was making a “lot of noise,” unmindful of the fact that its government was responsible for several projects in Amaravati coming to a halt after completing all the formalities, including allotment of land.

The Minister disputed the TDP’s claim that announcement of Capital city Amaravati was notified in the official gazette, and questioned whether it had any concrete proof, apart from “some paper” it showed to the media.

To the best of my knowledge, the gazette notification was not issued, the Minister said, and wondered where did the name Amaravati figure in the G.O. cited by the TDP leaders.

Referring to speculation that the Centre was contemplating taking over the Polavaram project and BJP MP Y.S. Chowdary’s comment that saving even ₹5 was not possible through reverse tendering, Mr. Satyanarayana said critics should wait for a few more days to see the results themselves.