TDP gets back its glory in Vizianagaram district

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was completely routed in all Assembly seats in united Vizianagaram district, got back to its glory with 100 percent electoral results, thanks to the party’s spirited fight against ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in all the constituencies.

TDP won all the seats in the district — Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Saluru, Kurupam and S. Kota. Its alliance partner Jana Sena Party (JSP) emerged victorious in the Nellimarla seat.

Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu also won the seat with a margin of over 2 lakh votes by defeating his nearest rival and YSRCP sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajanna Dora (Saluru) and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram) were the prominent losers from the ruling party, in the district.

Bobbili TDP candidate Baby Nayana, who defeated nearest rival and sitting MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, said that it was the victory of the people. He said that the people had reposed complete faith in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and ensured the massive victory in the district, as well as the State.