TDP gears up to confront YSRCP over Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh Legislature

September 20, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

We will expose the ruling party’s autocratic rule and the government’s failures, assert opposition leaders

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) has resolved to confront the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the arrest of its party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in multiple criminal cases, during the Assembly session beginning on September 21 (Thursday).

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and some MLCs and  MLAs took part in the deliberations virtually.

Party State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu, former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav were among those present.

TDLP deputy leader Nimmala Rama Naidu (Palakollu MLA) told the media that the party MLCs and MLAs would first organise a padayatra outside the Legislature Complex in protest against the imprisonment of Mr. Naidu.

He said the TDP would expose the autocratic rule of the YSRCP and the government’s failures, while pointing out that the opposition MLAs were never given enough time in the Legislature in the last four-and-a-half years to raise people’s issues.

The upcoming session was also not going to be a smooth affair for the TDP as the YSRCP would undoubtedly attempt to stifle its voice to prevent people from knowing the facts, the TDP leaders alleged. 

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is A-1 (accused no. 1) in several corruption cases and is out on bail for about a decade, has imprisoned Mr. Chandrababu Naidu in false cases,” Mr. Rama Naidu said.

D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (MLA from Kondapi constituency) said the TDP MLAs might not be given the mic but they would fight for it in order to put across their views to the public.

MLC B.T. Naidu said the TDP was not scared of the YSRCP and vowed to fight against its anti-people policies and actions in the Legislative Council.

