TDP fountainhead of corruption, alleges YSRCP

Launching a broadside against the TDP, the YSRCP leaders have said that the raids by the Income Tax Department on the houses of the former personal secretary of TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu are just the tip of the iceberg.

“More skeletons will tumble out of the closet to prove that the TDP leadership is the fountainhead of corruption,” the leaders said in a press release issued by the party central office here on Friday.

“None can escape the long arm of the law,” said Minister for Housing and district in-charge Ch. Sriranganatha Raju.

ED probe sought

“The I-T raids have proved the corrupt practices of Mr. Naidu,” Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu alleged, and demanded an inquiry into Mr. Naidu’s assets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The role of Mr. Naidu in the multi-crore scam was evident, and a CBI inquiry should be ordered into it, said Energy Minister B. Srinivasa Reddy.

“Corruption had reached its zenith in the execution of the Polavaram and Pattiseema projects under Mr. Naidu’s term,” alleged Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said Mr. Naidu’s “corrupt past” would now be the talking point across the country. The Centre should initiate legal action against him, he demanded.

“This is just the beginning. More shady deals of Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh, and their followers will come to light soon,” he said.

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas said the Central government should look into the “wrongdoings” by Mr. Naidu during his term.

Snipe at Pawan

“The former Chief Minister had barred the CBI from entering the State as he was afraid that his deeds would be exposed,” Mr. Srinivas alleged, and alleged that JSP president Pawan Kalyan was not reacting as he too was “involved in the scams.”

“Mr. Naidu proved to be the brand ambassador for corruption, which started with the note-for-vote scam,” alleged government chief whip G. Srikanth Reddy.