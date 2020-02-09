TDP forms four-member panel to probe ‘land scams’ by YSRCP

A four-member committee was formed by the Telugu Desam Party to go into the alleged land scams in Visakhapatnam and encroachments by YSR Congress Party leaders in the district.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, MLA N. Ramanaidu said that he along with other members of the committee N. Chinarajappa, Nakka Anandababu and P. Anuradha visited different parts of the city to conduct an inquiry into alleged land scam.

He also added that the committee would also highlight the good work done by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for Visakhapatnam and north Andhra during his tenure and at the same time damage being done by the YSRCP to the region in the last eight months.

He said TDP was instrumental in setting up IIIT in Srikakulam and Bhavanapadu fishing harbour, millennium tower Adani data centre and Lulu convention centre.

He pointed out that the Sujala Sravanti project and Bhogapuram airport project were launched by Mr. Naidu.

According to him, it was Mr. Naidu who had rushed to the aid of people during Hudhud and Titli cyclones.

He questioned why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not stop Adani and Lulu group, when they pulled out of the projects.

“If the projects were on, a number of youth from the region would have got employment,” he said.

“The millennium tower built by Mr. Naidu to promote IT in the State was now being transformed to Secretariat at the cost of IT growth,” he alleged.

According to him, if Mr. Jagan was really concerned about backward districts then he should have demanded a Bundelkhand type of package for North Andhra.

Earlier, an extensive executive meeting of the party was organised to chalk out future course of the action.