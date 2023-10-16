HamberMenu
TDP forms five-member committee to coordinate with Jana Sena 

The committee has been formed as per the instructions of the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

October 16, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

In a significant step towards intensifying its campaign against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday announced the formation of a five-member committee for coordinating with its ally the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The committee comprises TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, former Finance Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav, former Minister Pithani Satyanarayana and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya.

According to a press release, the committee has been formed as per the instructions of the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

It may be recalled that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had announced his party’s tie-up with the TDP just about a month ago, after meeting Mr. Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison where he is currently on remand over his alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

However, the two parties have since not been able to make much headway largely because of the TDP’s preoccupation with Mr. Naidu’s remand in the skill case. 

On its part, the JSP had also set up its own five-member committee under the leadership of Nadendla Manohar.

