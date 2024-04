April 19, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former TDP MLA Meesala Geeta, who represented Vizianagaram Assembly segment between 2014 and 2019, on Friday filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate as she could not get a ticket from the party. Ms. Geeta, who belongs to Turpu Kapu community, hopes to get the support of the backward classes, who make up 75% of the population in the segment. Speaking to the media, she exuded confidence that that she will win the seat hands down as her family has a clean image.

