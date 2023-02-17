ADVERTISEMENT

TDP former MLA Jayamangala Venkataramana joins YSR Congress Party

February 17, 2023 06:11 am | Updated February 16, 2023 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Venkataramana won from Kaikalur Assembly constituency on TDP ticket in 2009.

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed TDP former MLA Jayamangala Venkataramana into the YSRCP fold, at his camp office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Jayamangala Venkataramana joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on February 16 (Thursday).

Mr. Venkataramana won from the Kaikalur Assembly constituency on a TDP ticket in 2009. He lost to YSRCP’s Dulam Nageswara Rao in the 2019 election.

Before switching his loyalty to the YSRCP, Mr. Venkataramana was the constituency in-charge of the TDP. He resigned from the TDP membership and constituency in-charge post on February 15 (Wednesday).

TDP farmers’ wing State leader S. Gurraju also joined the YSRCP. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

