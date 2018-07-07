TDP for simultaneous but not early polls

The TDP is going to inform the Law Commission on Sunday that it is in favour of holding simultaneous elections to Parliament and the Assemblies only on the completion of five-year tenure and not before.

Parliamentary Party leader and Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham on Saturday told The Hindu that the party would oppose early elections for the Assembly as a system had to be followed. It wanted elections to be held in April-May 2019 when the term of Parliament and the Assembly would end.

The TDP was given time by the Law Commission to express its views during the second day’s deliberations (Sunday) being conducted by it in New Delhi on the simultaneous polls.

Paper trail

Senior TDP leader and MLC T. D. Janardhan said it was undemocratic on the part of the Centre to thrust on the nation early simultaneous elections when the term would end six months later.

The party MP would also insist on Electronic Voting Machines with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system. Otherwise, it would prefer the old ballot system as it was still in vogue in many developed countries.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told party leaders from Guntur the other day that he would prefer Assembly elections as per schedule notwithstanding the likelihood of the Centre going in for early Lok Sabha polls. IT Minister Nara Lokesh too made similar comments.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would not oppose simultaneous elections but the party had several doubts about the practicality. It was ready for early elections in the State if conducted as part of simultaneous elections, YSRCP political advisory committee member Ambati Rambabu told The Hindu.

The YSRCP was ready because a lot of damage had already been done by the Chandrababu Naidu government and waiting further would only increase the damage, he said.