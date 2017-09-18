TDP focus on Chittoor western mandals yields first dividend

The ruling Telugu Desam Party has intensified its door-to-door campaign in Chandragiri, Piler, Punganur and Madanapalle Assembly constituencies in the western mandals, which are represented by legislators of the YSR Congress Party. At this juncture, Piler ZPTC member Reddy Basha of the YSRCP joining the TDP has come as a shot in the arm for the ruling party and a setback for the Opposition.

TDP Chittoor district president Pulivarthi Nani, while participating in the “Intintiki TDP” at Palamaner on Sunday, said the YSRCP cadres in the western constituencies were disillusioned with their party and looking towards the TDP. ZPTC member Reddy Basha quitting the YSRCP would herald an exodus into the TDP, he said.

The TDP government’s welfare activities in the western constituencies, particularly the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi work and drought-relief measures made the farmers happy, he claimed. “In the coming three months, the TDP cadres would cover all the households in the western constituencies and educate all sections about the Chandrababu Naidu government’s welfare activities for various sections,” he said.

People’s support

“The public mind is very clear now. They want development on all fronts and the speeding up of works at capital Amaravati made them confident of the State’s development. People are keenly watching the vision of the government, including the plans for the irrigation and drinking water projects, linking of rivers, education, social welfare and health fronts. The party cadres have to reach out to every household to effectively spread awareness on the ongoing development in the State,” he said.

Mr. Nani told the cadres to think of nothing but realizing the goal of winning all the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district. “Though the State government is undertaking developmental work in all the constituencies, irrespective of party affiliations, the YSRCP cadres are spreading falsehood that development is not being taken up in their constituencies. The TDP workers should counter this criticism during the door-to-door campaign,” he said.