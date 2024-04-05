ADVERTISEMENT

TDP flays YSRCP for delay in pension distribution, discarding Polavaram project

April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

TDP government is the pioneer of welfare schemes whereas all administration systems in the State were destroyed under the YSRCP rule, claims district president C.R. Rajan

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Chittoor district president C.R. Rajan and TDP Chittoor Lok Sabha candidate D. Prasada Rao (right) addressing a press conference in Chittoor on Friday.

Chittoor district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president C.R. Rajan reviewed the election campaign in the district along with Chittoor Lok Sabha TDP candidate and former IRS officer Daggumalla Prasada Rao and TDP, BJP, and JSP cadre, here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rajan claimed that the TDP government pioneered all welfare schemes whereas all administration systems in the State were destroyed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

Mr. Rajan alleged that the YSRCP government was in a dire state, unable to distribute the social pensions. Mr. Prasad Rao also questioned why the State government did not use the same machinery to distribute pensions, which it had previously used to sell movie tickets and liquor bottles.

Polavaram project

The former IRS officer further maintained that the Chandrababu Naidu government had earlier completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram project, while the Jagan government had not been able to complete 28 per cent of the work in the past five years. He said that the Polavaram project is crucial for Rayalaseema’s drinking water and irrigation problems, he also accused the Chief Minister of discarding the Polavaram project, fearing that its completion would bring a good name to Mr. Naidu.

Former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, BJP district general secretary Atluri Srinivasulu, and JSP district leaders Manohar and Tulasi Prasad also spoke during the meeting.

