TDP flays YSRCP for delay in pension distribution, discarding Polavaram project

April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president C.R. Rajan reviewed the election campaign in the district along with Chittoor Lok Sabha TDP candidate and former IRS officer Daggumalla Prasada Rao and TDP, BJP, and JSP cadre, here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rajan claimed that the TDP government pioneered all welfare schemes whereas all administration systems in the State were destroyed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

Mr. Rajan alleged that the YSRCP government was in a dire state, unable to distribute the social pensions. Mr. Prasad Rao also questioned why the State government did not use the same machinery to distribute pensions, which it had previously used to sell movie tickets and liquor bottles.

Polavaram project

The former IRS officer further maintained that the Chandrababu Naidu government had earlier completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram project, while the Jagan government had not been able to complete 28 per cent of the work in the past five years. He said that the Polavaram project is crucial for Rayalaseema’s drinking water and irrigation problems, he also accused the Chief Minister of discarding the Polavaram project, fearing that its completion would bring a good name to Mr. Naidu.

Former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, BJP district general secretary Atluri Srinivasulu, and JSP district leaders Manohar and Tulasi Prasad also spoke during the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.