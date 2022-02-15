TDP fears threat to the life of the accused in Viveka’s murder case

Appointment of Varuna Reddy as Kadapa jail’s Superintendent giving rise to suspicion, says Varla

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has expressed the fear of threat to the life of the three accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, who are lodged in the Kadapa Central Jail, from P. Varuna Reddy, who has been appointed as the jail’s Superintendent now.

In a letter addressed to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah demanded either the immediate transfer of Mr. Varuna Reddy or shifting of the three accused – Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Sunil Yadav – to the Rajahmundry Central Jail to ensure their safety.

Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the appointment of Mr. Varuna Reddy as the Superintendent of the prison was a part of the “ploy to eliminate the three accused.”

‘Questionable conduct’

He said Mr. Varuna Reddy’s “questionable conduct” as jailor of the Anantapur district prison and his suspension for allowing a weapon that was used to kill the prime accused in former Minister Paritala Ravindra’s murder in the jail, was giving rise to the suspicion on the safety of the three accused.

The TDP leader said that Mr. Varuna Reddy was suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty after he allegedly allowed a cement dumbbell into the prison barracks when he was the jailor of the Anantapur jail. The dumbbell was used as a weapon to kill Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias ‘Moddu Seenu’, the prime accused in the Paritala Ravindra murder case. Mr. Ramaiah expressed the fear that the same plan might be used now in Kadapa prison.

Narrating the circumstances under which Vivekananda Reddy was found dead in a pool of blood amidst “clear signs of tampering with the evidence,” the TDP leader said the needle of suspicion pointed to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy.

Moreover, the TDP leader pointed out that Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy was a close associate of Mr. Avinash Reddy.

Considering the larger conspiracy, the CBI should take a fresh look at the case and punish the culprits stringently, the TDP leader demanded.