Andhra Pradesh

TDP faults Telangana government plan to regulate cropping pattern

‘Chief Ministers of both States enacting a drama on water dispute’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on the second day of its annual conclave Mahanadu, on Thursday, passed a resolution demanding that the Telangana government complete irrigation projects immediately. Mahanadu also passed another resolution on the agriculture sector in Telangana.

The party demanded that the Telangana government extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme to all farmers irrespective of crop cultivated. It took objection to the Telangana government’s proposal to regulate cropping pattern. Speakers said allocation of ₹25,000 crore in the budget for irrigation seemed to be “bogus.”

In combined Andhra Pradesh, then then Chief Minister N Chadrababu Naidu efficiently managed irrigation projects. Fair share in Godavari and and Krishna waters had become possible only due to the “relentless fight” of Mr. Naidu.

Resolutions passed

Now, the Chief Ministers of both Telugu States were enacting “a perfect drama” on irrigation projects. They had turned the water dispute into a political dispute for their vested interests. The TDP always strove for brotherly love between the two States, they asserted.

N. Durga Prasad supported the resolution on irrigation moved by Chiluveru Kasinath. Kothakota Dayakar Reddy moved the resolution on agriculture which was supported by Sama Bhupal Reddy.

