TDP faults government’s claims on welfare programmes

‘Anganwadi workers, home guards and employees were paid better salaries during TDP term’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu has accused the government of betraying the people by spreading lies on welfare programmes, development of the State, and salaries of employees.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the YSRCP government was unabashedly spreading misinformation that the salaries had been increased for anganwadi workers, home guards, midday meal and municipal workers.

It was the previous TDP government that had increased the salaries for anganwadi workers from ₹4,200 to ₹6,300, and then to ₹10,500. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy increased their salaries by just ₹1,000, the TDP leader said.

The TDP government had also increased the honorarium of home guards from ₹400 to ₹600 per day. In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had increased it by ₹110, he said. It was the TDP government that had increased the ex gratia for the home guards who died in the line of duty from ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh, Mr. Atchannaidu claimed.

Mr. Atchannaidu also objected to the “fake campaign” on the PRC given to the employees. The TDP government, despite the bifurcation problems, had given 43% fitment. But the YSRCP government had brought it down to 23%, besides reducing the HRA slabs, he said.

Asking the Chief Minister to stop “false information campaigns,” Mr. Atchannaidu said there was no section of society that had not been not harassed and targeted in the last three years.