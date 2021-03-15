TDP fails to open account in Anantapur Municipal Corporation

Counting of votes in progress at SSBN College in Anantapur on Sunday.

ANANTAPUR

15 March 2021 01:01 IST

YSRCP falls short of a clean sweep by two seats

The winning streak of YSRCP continued in Anatapur Municipal Corporation as the party fell short of a clean sweep just by two seats. The party sent 48 candidates to the municipal council while the remaining two were won by independent candidates.

Aming the independent candidates are Sri Lakshmi, a YSRCP rebel, registered win in the ward no.40 by 90 votes, while TDP rebel Shanti Sudha won the polls by a margin of 65 votes. The TDP, which had 32 members in the last council, could not get even a single ward.

Now, the difficult task for the YSRCP in AMC and the other nine urban local bodies in the district is to choose the candidates for the Mayor and the chairperson posts.

YSRCP Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy attributed the win to the welfare schemes introduced by the party government. ““We have created a history. The development visible in the city in the past two years. We thank all the voters for reposing faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The YSRCP bagged 293 wards out of 337 wards in 11 civic bodies in the district, followed by TDP (54), CPI (2), BJP (1), MIM (1). Independent candidates won seven wards.