TDP fails to open account in Anantapur Municipal Corporation

The winning streak of YSRCP continued in Anatapur Municipal Corporation as the party fell short of a clean sweep just by two seats. The party sent 48 candidates to the municipal council while the remaining two were won by independent candidates.
Aming the independent candidates are Sri Lakshmi, a YSRCP rebel, registered win in the ward no.40 by 90 votes, while TDP rebel Shanti Sudha won the polls by a margin of 65 votes. The TDP, which had 32 members in the last council, could not get even a single ward.
Now, the difficult task for the YSRCP in AMC and the other nine urban local bodies in the district is to choose the candidates for the Mayor and the chairperson posts.
YSRCP Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy attributed the win to the welfare schemes introduced by the party government. ““We have created a history. The development visible in the city in the past two years. We thank all the voters for reposing faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.
The YSRCP bagged 293 wards out of 337 wards in 11 civic bodies in the district, followed by TDP (54), CPI (2), BJP (1), MIM (1). Independent candidates won seven wards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath