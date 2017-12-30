TDP failed to fulfil poll promises, says Jagan

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that the TDP failed to fulfil its electoral promises in the last four years of its rule.

Addressing a gathering during the 47th day of his Praja Sankalp Yatra, which entered Vasanthapuram village in Thamballapalle mandal of Chittoor district, Mr. Jagan said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had watered down all the promises made to the people before the elections.

“Mr. Naidu wanted the Special Category Status (SCS) for 15 years instead of 10 years. After assuming power, the issue was watered down. The promises made on provision of employment, reduction in power tariff, waiver of farm loan, and housing are yet to be fulfilled. Certain unnecessary schemes such as ‘village malls’ mentioned in the manifesto are a complete failure,” he said.

Mr. Jagan mentioned about YSRCP’s ‘Navaratnalu’, and said that he, if voted to power, would walk the extra mile to better the golden rule of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

He also urged the people to give their suggestions to improve the ‘Navaratnalu’ promises so as to serve them better.

“Any leader who fails to keep his promises should resign from his/her post. People have observed the TDP rule and are dissatisfied. They need a change and an honest government, which they would get from the YSRCP,” he added.

After walking 14.3 km, Mr. Jagan ended his padayatra at Ramiganivaripalle. He would resume the yatra on December 31 from Moolapalle Cross in Thamballapalle mandal.