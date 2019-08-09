Andhra Pradesh

TDP team to go into post-poll attacks on cadre

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu interacting with party supporters in Guntur on Thursday.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu interacting with party supporters in Guntur on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

Naidu announces aid for family targeted allegedly by YSRCP men

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a party delegation would visit Palnadu region which has witnessed violent attacks after the general elections, on Friday. The TDP delegation would consist of senior leaders who would visit the homes of the partymen injured in the attacks and interact with their families.

Addressing party cadre at the State office here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that hundreds of party workers had been targeted by the YSRCP men after the elections. In Vatsavai mandal of Jaggaiahpet constituency, party workers Srihari and Ramadevi were targeted for supporting the TDP in the elections. Their house was targeted, the electrical meter was disconnected and the couple were tied to a pole and beaten up. The couple were forced to take shelter in a sheep pen with their children all through the night, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said that he was shocked by the inhuman treatment meted out by the YSRCP activists and announced ₹50,000 to the family.

“We are witnessing massive reprisal attacks never seen in the country before. In Ponugupadu village of Guntur district, a wall was built to prevent TDP supporters from entering the village main road. In some villages, our people have been forced to vacate their lands and houses. It is unfortunate that the police have remained mute spectators to this scale of violence,’’ said Mr. Naidu.

He said that the fact-finding mission of the party would visit Palnadu region and would present a report.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 3:39:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-fact-finding-team-to-go-into-post-poll-attacks-on-cadre/article28919106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY