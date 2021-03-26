TDP extends support for Bharat bandh call today

VIJAYAWADA

26 March 2021 07:23 IST

TDP extends support to Bharat bandh today

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu on Thursday said the party would extend its full support to the Bharat bandh call given by the Kisan Samyukta Morcha on Friday.

In a statement, he said the TDP was strongly opposed to both the farm Bills and the proposed privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. He said the TDP leaders and the cadre would take active part in the bandh from village to the State-level and make it a success.

With regard to the VSP, the party would continue its fight till the Centre rolled back its divestment decision, he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu accused the ruling party of adopting anti-farmer stand. He said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government extended its unconditional support to the farmers’ Bills ignoring the plight of the thousands of farmers who had been protesting against the new laws. In the State, the Chief Minister had been indifferent to the pleas of the farmers in Amaravati region who had sacrificed their lands for construction of a new capital and now electric meters were being fixed to agricultural motors. He alleged that the YSRCP government had entered into a secret deal with POSCO for privatisation of the steel plant with an eye on its prime properties.