TDP exposed in RS: Minister 

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

July 20, 2022 04:14 IST

Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has slammed the Telugu Desam Party for its financial mismanagement

Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has slammed the Telugu Desam Party for its financial mismanagement during 2014-2019, which was confirmed by the Union Government in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“The TDP’s false narrative against YSRCP was exposed in Rajya Sabha when Union Minister of State for Finance hinted that the TDP is the reason for financial troubles in Andhra Pradesh,“ he said.

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar was left embarrassed in the Rajya Sabha when the Union Government said that it was during TDP’s tenure that Andhra Pradesh got into the financial burden to his unstarred question in Parliament on Tuesday, the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, quoting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on State Finances Audit Report, said, “After bifurcation of the State, an excess expenditure of ₹1,62,828.70 crore between 2014-15 and 2018-19 was occurred. But it was yet to be regularised. As per the report, Explanatory Notes (ENs) were furnished for only ₹51,677.74 crores against ₹1,62,828.70 crore by the department concerned.”

The Union Minister further stated that as per Article 205, a State Government must get the excess over a grant regularised by the State Legislature after discussion of the appropriation accounts by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State. For this purpose, departments concerned were required to submit Explanatory Notes for excess expenditure to the PAC through the Finance Department of the State.

Mr. Amaranth said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had repeatedly informed the people of the State that the current financial burden occurred due to the mismanagement of the previous TDP regime. On Tuesday, it was confirmed by the Centre, he added.