TDP enforces bandh, protestors taken into custody at many places in Andhra Pradesh

Alleging that TDP official spokesman K. Pattabhiram made objectionable comments on A.P. Chief Minister unidentified miscreants attacked the TDP offices

Protesting against the attacks on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices across the State, leaders of the opposition party enforced bandh in the State on October 20.

Alleging that TDP official spokesman K. Pattabhiram made objectionable comments and used unparliamentary language on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the drugs issue, unidentified miscreants attacked the TDP offices and the houses of some leaders on October 19.

Condemning the attacks, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a bandh call on October 20. Responding to the call, the Opposition party leaders tried to stop APSRTC buses and close educational institutions, shops, hotels and other establishments.

Many TDP leaders and activists were taken into preventive custody, and a few were kept under house detention. Police shifted the protestors to police stations in some places.

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was taken into custody at Gollapudi in Vijayawada, former government whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar was reportedly kept under house detention in West Godavari district. Several TDP leaders were confined to their homes since October 19 night in the wake of the bandh call.

Police arranged tight security at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu's residence, houses of Ministers, MP, MLAs and MLCs, YSR Congress and TDP offices and other sensitive locations.

Additional forces have been deployed at bus and railway stations and at all government offices throughout the State as a precautionary measure.

Police forces were deployed at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada and other bus stations.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao said that stern action would be taken against those who tried to create law and order problems and appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining peace.

To prevent any untoward incidents, additional forces have been deployed in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari, Krishna and West Godavari districts, the DIG said.