TDP encouraged liquor mafia in State: Dharmana

Alleging that the TDP government had encouraged liquor mafia in the State and created a perfect platform for belt shops in villages, former Minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday said that the TDP had no moral right to criticise the liquor policy of the YSRCP government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to making A.P. a liquor-free State in a phased manner,” he told the media here.

He said the Centre was appreciating the steps taken by the State government to check the spread of the COVID-29 and making arrangements to bring back all the migrant workers stranded in other States home.

May 4, 2020

