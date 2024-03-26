ADVERTISEMENT

TDP dubs YSRCP candidate Vijaysai Reddy a ‘non local’ in Nellore

March 26, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V. Vijayasai Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) termed Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, now contesting as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, as an ‘outsider’ and ‘non-local’ and having done nothing for his native Nellore district.

Addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy brushed aside Mr. Vijayasai Reddy’s claim of himself as the ‘son of the soil’ and charged him to recall his contributions to the district. “The MP candidate is known to none in Nellore and has nothing to brag about. The local voters must exercise caution over his newfound love for the constituency,” he added.

Referring to the various cases Mr. Vijayasai Reddy was allegedly involved in, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy termed the former a ‘white collar criminal’. For instance, the TDP leader highlighted an order by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) against Mr. Vijayasai Reddy, a chartered accountant by profession, that accused him of ‘professional misconduct’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that Mr. Vijayasai Reddy has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the proceedings initiated by the ICAI’s Disciplinary Directorate and termed it as ‘arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US