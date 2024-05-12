GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP dismisses audio clip of Naidu on welfare schemes as ‘deep fake’ 

A fake audio clipping in which Naidu purportedly commented that he was reluctant to implement welfare schemes after the NDA allies came to power is being circulated by YSRCP with obvious ulterior motives, TDP says

Published - May 12, 2024 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The TDP dismissed as ‘deep fake’ an audio clipping in which its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu purportedly commented that he was reluctant to implement welfare schemes after the NDA allies came to power. 

A press release from the TDP on Sunday said the YSRCP circulated the audio a day before the elections, obviously with ulterior motives. 

Responding to it, the TDP said the YSRCP’s defeat was inevitable no matter how many pretences Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy might have. 

It was because Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sensed his debacle that he was trying to flee to London. “The more deep fakes you produce, the deeper your political burial will be”, the TDP warned the YSRCP leader. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.