TDP dismisses audio clip of Naidu on welfare schemes as ‘deep fake’ 

The TDP dismissed as ‘deep fake’ an audio clipping in which its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu purportedly commented that he was reluctant to implement welfare schemes after the NDA allies came to power.

A press release from the TDP on Sunday said the YSRCP circulated the audio a day before the elections, obviously with ulterior motives.

Responding to it, the TDP said the YSRCP’s defeat was inevitable no matter how many pretences Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy might have.

It was because Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sensed his debacle that he was trying to flee to London. “The more deep fakes you produce, the deeper your political burial will be”, the TDP warned the YSRCP leader.